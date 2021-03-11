Science needs your support.

As scientists at heart, we’ve been amazed at the rapid advancements in vaccine research over the past year. To help champion science and promote vaccine education, we're launching the Science for Better Bracelet. 100% of profits will support COVID-19 vaccine education, through the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) Vaccine Education Center and the promotion of up-to-date medical science. Bracelets will also be freely available to the healthcare workers who have put their lives on the line throughout this pandemic.

Show your support today in three ways: