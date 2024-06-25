  • about
Chris Bahl - TED Talk - Kinetic Suit and Apollo
TED Stage Tested

Presentation Guide

Whether it’s a TED Talk, YC pitch, Toastmaster of the Day presentation or a client meeting, what you choose to wear makes all the difference. We’ve got the tips (and high-performing pieces) to help you feel cool, calm and collected on the main stage - while giving you back time normally spent ironing (or dry cleaning) to prepare that perfect pitch.

TED Speakers continually turn to us when they head to the Red Dot - now, we’re ready to help you.

Our Top Presentation-Day Tips

Chris Bahl - TED - Presentation Day Tested
1. Dress to Impress

Err on the dressier side. Wrinkle-resistant pieces help you arrive (and stay) sharp, so you spend more time rehearsing and less time ironing.

Skylar Tibbits - TED - Presentation Day Tested
2. Comfort is Key

Stretchy staples will help keep you loose and comfortable. Moisture-wicking fabric avoids sweat marks on stage.

woman wearing a black velocity blazer
3. Stick to Solid Colors

Solids and muted neutrals help keep the audience focused on your content... not your outfit.

Gihan TEDx Boston Presentation Tested
4. Adaptable Layering

The right layers will elevate your look and let you easily adapt to the temperature of the stage and space.

Velocity Oversized Blazer - Presentation - 3x2
5. Own Your Style

An outfit that feels like a true extension of your style will naturally project comfort and confidence.

Men's Presentation Day Essentials

New
men's azurite heather velocity suit jacket flat shot of front
Men's Velocity Suit Jacket Azurite Heather
$ 495
New
men's azurite heather velocity dress pant flat shot of front
Men's Velocity Dress Pant Azurite Heather
$ 225
Final Sale
mens velocity pull on pant azurite heather front full flat
Men's Velocity Pull-On Pant Azurite Heather
$ 94
was $188
Final Sale
mens velocity shirt jacket soft granite front full flat
Men's Velocity Shirt Jacket Soft Granite
$ 114
was $228
men's navy kinetic blazer front
Men's Kinetic Blazer Navy
$ 350
men's navy kinetic tapered pant flat shot of front
Men's Kinetic Pant Navy
$ 150
mens fusion chore coat navy twill new flat
Men's Fusion Chore Coat Navy Twill
$ 298
New
mens aero zero dress shirt white front full flat
Men's AeroZero° Dress Shirt White
$ 140
Women's Presentation Day Essentials

womens velocity oversized blazer black on model
Women's Velocity Oversized Blazer Black
$ 345
model wearing womens velocity pull on pant black
Women's Velocity Pull-On Pant Black
$ 185
model wearing womens velocity oversized blazer black and womens velocity tapered pant black in studio
Women's Velocity Tapered Pant Black
$ 185
Woman with curly hair wearing black short sleeve luxe touch tee and black kinetic pull on pants
Women's Luxe Touch Tee Black
$ 70
model wearing white aero zero oversized shirt and black fusion terry jogger facing forward with hand in pocket
Women's AeroZero° Oversized Shirt White
$ 140
Final Sale
women's black swift sheath dress flat shot of front with waist tie
Women's Swift Sheath Dress Black
$ 99
was $198
Final Sale
model wearing womens aero zero band collar tunic chambray blue
Women's AeroZero° Band Collar Tunic Chambray Blue
$ 64
was $128
womens fusion straight leg pant charcoal heather
Women's Fusion Straight Leg Pant Charcoal Heather
$ 125
Chris Bahl - TED - Presentation Day Tested
Jarlath tiffani gihan customer service 1x1

