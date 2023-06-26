Work Travel Tested
Presentation Day Guide
Whether you’re giving a TED Talk or a pitch at YC Demo-Day, Toastmaster of the Day or even giving an important presentation to a client - what you wear should amplify your message, not distract you or the audience. Choosing stretch clothing will allow you to feel more natural, while wrinkle-free pieces give you time back to prepare your presentation (not ironing your outfit). TED Speakers continually turn to these products when they head to the Red Dot.
Our Top Presentation-Day Tips
Tip 001
Dress to Impress
Err on the dressier side - at casual conferences opt for a chore coat, and a blazer or suit for more formal speaking engagements. Wrinkle-resistance doesn’t hurt to help you arrive looking sharp and spend time practicing over ironing.
Tip 002
Comfort is key
Stretchy clothes will allow you to feel loose and the comfort will show through. Moisture wicking will help avoid sweat marks showing on stage.
Tip 003
Stick to Solid Colors
Solid colors and muted neutrals help keep the attention on you and your content ... not your outfit. This is particularly helpful under bright lights, or when on camera.
Tip 004
Adaptable Layering
A blazer, jacket or chore coat will elevate your look but allow you to adapt to the temperature on the stage and room.
Tip 005
Branding and Armor
Personalize your signature look, by creating an outfit that you can confidently turn to when you’re in the limelight.
Traveling for your next big pitch?
Pack light and comfortably, to look sharp not just for the presentation - but also in transit. Our Work Travel Guide gives our top tips for packing, as you'll never know who you'll meet on the flight out.