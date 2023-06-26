Presentation Day Guide

  • about
Whether you’re giving a TED Talk or a pitch at YC Demo-Day, Toastmaster of the Day or even giving an important presentation to a client - what you wear should amplify your message, not distract you or the audience. Choosing stretch clothing will allow you to feel more natural, while wrinkle-free pieces give you time back to prepare your presentation (not ironing your outfit). TED Speakers continually turn to these products when they head to the Red Dot.

Our Top Presentation-Day Tips

Chris Bahl - TED - Presentation Day Tested
1. Dress to Impress

Err on the side of dressier - casual conferences opt for a chore coat, and a blazer or suit for more formal occasions. Wrinkle-resistance doesn’t hurt to help you arrive looking sharp and spend time practicing over ironing.

Velocity Oversized Blazer and Luxe Touch Tee
2. Comfort is key

Stretchy clothes will allow you to feel loose and the comfort will show through. Moisture wicking will help avoid sweat marks showing on stage.

Skylar Tibbits - TED - Presentation Day Tested
3. Stick to Solid Colors

Solid colors and muted neutrals help keep the attention on you and your content ... not your outfit. This is particularly helpful under bright lights, or when on camera.

Gihan TEDx Boston Presentation Tested
4. Adaptable Layering

A blazer, jacket or chore coat will elevate your look but allow you to adapt to the stage and room.

Velocity Oversized Blazer - Presentation - 3x2
5. Branding and Armor

Personalize your signature look, and an outfit that you can confidently turn to when you’re in the limelight.

Men's Presentation Day Essentials

New
mens velocity suit jacket soft granite front full flat
Men's Velocity Suit Jacket Soft Granite
$ 498
Select a color
New
mens velocity shirt jacket flax front full flat
Men's Velocity Shirt Jacket Flax
$ 228
Select a color
New
mens kinetic blazer shadow blue heather front full flat
Men's Kinetic Blazer Shadow Blue Heather
$ 348
Select a color
mens fusion chore coat charcoal heather front full flat
Men's Fusion Chore Coat Charcoal Heather
$ 298
Select a color
New
mens kinetic tapered pant shadow blue heather front full flat
Men's Kinetic Pant Shadow Blue Heather
$ 148
Select a color
mens aero zero dress shirt white front full flat
Men's Aero Zero° Carbon Neutral Dress Shirt White
$ 138
Select a color
New
mens velocity dress suit pant soft granite full front flat
Men's Velocity Dress Pant Soft Granite
$ 198
Select a color
New
mens velocity pull on pant soft granite front full flat
Men's Velocity Pull-On Pant Soft Granite
$ 188
Select a color

Women's Presentation Day Essentials

Women's Dark Navy Velocity Oversized Blazer on model
Women's Velocity Oversized Blazer Dark Navy
$ 378
Select a color
New
model wearing Women's Aero Zero Tailored Shirt White lifestyle one hand in pocket one side tucked in
Women's Aero Zero° Tailored Shirt White
$ 138
Select a color
New
on model womens velocity pull on pant flax
Women's Velocity Pull-On Pant Flax
$ 188
Select a color
women's navy swift sheath dress flat shot of front with waist tie
Women's Swift Sheath Dress Navy
$ 198
Select a color
Woman with curly hair wearing black short sleeve luxe touch tee and black kinetic pull on pants
Women's Luxe Touch Tee Black
$ 58
Select a color
New
Women's Denim Blue End on End Aero Zero Oversized Shirt on Model
Women's Aero Zero° Oversized Shirt Denim Blue End on End
$ 138
Select a color
Navy Pinstripe Fusion Straight Leg Pant on model
Women's Fusion Straight Leg Pant Navy Pinstripe
$ 148
Select a color
New
model wearing womens velocity tapered pant calcite heather
Women's Velocity Tapered Pant Calcite Heather
$ 188
Select a color
model wearing womens aero zero band collar tunic chambray blue
Women's Aero Zero° Band Collar Tunic Chambray Blue
$ 128
Select a color
model wearing charcoal heather fusion chore coat and grey heather composite merino mock neck and black kinetic pull on pant with chore coat unbuttoned facing camera
Women's Fusion Chore Coat Charcoal Heather
$ 298
Select a color
Chris Bahl - TED - Presentation Day Tested

Jarlath tiffani gihan customer service 1x1

Virtual Shop-Along

Need help getting an outfit together for your next pitch or presentation? Book an appointment and our team will help find the perfect pieces for you.

Book Now
summer travel 1x1 lifestyle ls

Traveling for your next big pitch?

Pack light and comfortably, to look sharp not just for the presentation - but also in transit. Our Work Travel Guide gives our top tips for packing, as you'll never know who you'll meet on the flight out.

Read the Guide