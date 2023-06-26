Work Travel Tested

Presentation Day Guide

Whether you’re giving a TED Talk or a pitch at YC Demo-Day, Toastmaster of the Day or even giving an important presentation to a client - what you wear should amplify your message, not distract you or the audience. Choosing stretch clothing will allow you to feel more natural, while wrinkle-free pieces give you time back to prepare your presentation (not ironing your outfit). TED Speakers continually turn to these products when they head to the Red Dot.