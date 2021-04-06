New Balance

Kinetic Panels

Kinetic is made from Japanese Primeflex polyester, a warp-knit fabric that has the feel and structure of a woven, and the breathability and stretch of a knit. We used a cationic dyeing process to give the fabric its heathered lunar look, and incorporated Kinetic into the tongue and upper of the sneaker to take advantage of it’s stretch, breathability, and moisture-wicking capabilities.