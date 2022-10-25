fireplace

Thoughtful Gift Guide: For Him

  • about
  • Thoughtful Gift Guide: For Him

Give the Gift Of

mercury dual gender landing lifestyle in woods
Smart Warmth

Thoughtfully crafted pieces provide the perfect level of warmth to tackle winter commutes, arctic excursions, and everything in between.

Co-Founder Gihan and family
Time with Family

With extra stretch for picking up small humans, and machine washability to take on everyday spills, these pieces seamlessly transition from work to family time — so you’ll never miss a single precious moment.

Traveling Light
Traveling Light

“Fewer, better pieces” you can travel in comfortably (or pull wrinkle-free from a suitcase) and arrive at your destination ready for whatever the day will bring.

model wearing womens composite merino active tank pale grey heather and womens joule active legging black using hands to stretch one leg up standing on steps lifestyle 1x1
Active Anywhere

Active pieces engineered to keep you feeling fresh at home or on the go, so you can hit the ground running anytime.

Gifts Under $50
Shop Now
men's apollo raglan shirt grey white heather orlando lifestyle walking upper waist looking sideways
Gifts Under $100
Shop Now
test
Gifts Under $150
Shop Now
model wearing mens hybrid fleece bomber jacket black pulling on zip waterfall behind lifestyle griff
Premium Gifts
Shop Now
model wearing women's classic grey heather fusion terry cardigan and black swift wide leg pull on pant facing forward clasping cardigan closed

Shop All Gifts

model wearing womens hybrid seersuckers short sleeve shirt black and womens swift drape pant black sitting on chair

New Arrivals

Women's Charcoal Kinetic Pull on Pant on model walking forward with hand in pocket

Best Sellers

Close up of Women's Light Blue Aero Zero Boyfriend Shirt on model

Tops

Bottoms

Women's Black Composite Merino Boxy Tee on model

Tees & Tanks

Women's Black Velocity Relaxed Blazer on model

Blazers

womens fusion chore coat

Coats & Jackets

Suits

Women's Black Apollo Shirt Dress on Model walking left

Dresses

model wearing womens atlas cardigan oatmeal heather and womens composite merino mock neck grey sitting on grass hill mountains behind both hands on knee

Thoughtful Gifts for Her

Explore thoughtfully crafted staples she’s sure to love.

Shop Now