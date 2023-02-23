  • about
Capsule Wardrobe Guide

Simple mornings start with fewer decisions. Most people spend the majority of their time wearing just 20% of their clothes, and that other 80% is occupying not only their closet, but their mind.

A capsule wardrobe aims to tackle this issue with versatile items that can be effortlessly styled and cared for together, reducing excess decisions to save time (and stress) throughout the day. Here are our tips for those looking to rebuild their wardrobe with fewer, better pieces that will cover all occasions and activities.

Capsule Tops

Men's Apollo Dress Shirt Bright Navy Oxford (Brushed)
$ 138
Men's Apollo Dress Shirt Bright Navy Oxford (Brushed)
$ 138
Men's Aero Zero° Carbon Neutral Dress Shirt White
$ 138
Men's Aero Zero° Carbon Neutral Dress Shirt White
$ 138
Men's Apollo Raglan Sport Shirt Grey White Heather
$ 138
Men's Apollo Raglan Sport Shirt Grey White Heather
$ 138
Men's Apollo Polo Grey Blue Oxford (Brushed)
$ 98
Men's Apollo Polo Grey Blue Oxford (Brushed)
$ 98
Men's Apollo Short Sleeve Sport Shirt Navy
$ 98
Men's Apollo Short Sleeve Sport Shirt Navy
$ 98
Capsule Bottoms

Men's Kinetic Pant Olive
$ 148
Men's Kinetic Pant Olive
$ 148
Men's Velocity Dress Pant Dark Navy
$ 198
Men's Velocity Dress Pant Dark Navy
$ 198
Men's Kinetic Twill 5-Pocket Pant Black Heather
$ 148
Men's Kinetic Twill 5-Pocket Pant Black Heather
$ 148
Select a color
Men's Pace Poplin Chino Navy
$ 94
was $148
Men's Pace Poplin Chino Navy
$ 94
was $148
Men's Kinetic Pull-On Short Slate Grey
$ 98
Men's Kinetic Pull-On Short Slate Grey
$ 98
Capsule Third Layers

Men's Kinetic Blazer Navy
$ 348
Men's Kinetic Blazer Navy
$ 348
Men's Velocity Suit Jacket Black
$ 498
Men's Velocity Suit Jacket Black
$ 498
Select a color
Men's Fusion Double Knit 1/4 Zip Charcoal Heather
$ 168
Men's Fusion Double Knit 1/4 Zip Charcoal Heather
$ 168
Capsule Basics

Men's Atlas High Crew Tee White
$ 58
Men's Atlas High Crew Tee White
$ 58
Atlas Crew Sock Rugby Stripe
$ 15
Atlas Crew Sock Rugby Stripe
$ 15
Men's Composite Merino Boxer Brief Deep Indigo
$ 38
Men's Composite Merino Boxer Brief Deep Indigo
$ 38
Men's Composite Merino Long Sleeve Tee Atlantic Blue
$ 78
Men's Composite Merino Long Sleeve Tee Atlantic Blue
$ 78
Capsule Active

Men's Composite Merino Active Tee Pale Grey Heather
$ 68
Men's Composite Merino Active Tee Pale Grey Heather
$ 68
Men's Newton Active Shorts Black
$ 98
Men's Newton Active Shorts Black
$ 98
Men's Kinetic Jogger Navy
$ 148
Men's Kinetic Jogger Navy
$ 148
Fusion Terry For All Hoodie Lunar Blue
$ 104
was $158
Fusion Terry For All Hoodie Lunar Blue
$ 104
was $158
Atlas Ankle Sock Charcoal/Light Grey
$ 15
Atlas Ankle Sock Charcoal/Light Grey
$ 15
Our Top 5 Capsule Wardrobe Tips

model wearing w's fusion chore coat, composite merino mock neck and kinetic pull-on pant
1. Multi-Purpose Pieces

Bridge use-case gaps with wear-anywhere staples and eliminate single-use items.

Shirts and sweaters hanging on a clothing rack
2. Mix & Match Tonal Colors

Tonal pieces slot seamlessly into every outfit.

close up of model wearing composite merino boxy tee and cardigan
3. Exponential Layering

The addition of layers exponentially increases your comfort (and your number of outfits).

model wearing women's velocity tapered pant surrounded by splashing water
4. Pass the “One Load” Test

Easy-care clothing makes for hassle-free laundry sessions, saving you time and money.

Man emerging out of smoke wearing indigo boxers and putting on an indigo shirt
5. Simplify the Sock/Underwear Drawer

When the everyday essentials perform like activewear, all situations are covered.

A Capsule That is Tested For:

Moisture Management

Make mornings easier with moisture wicking, quick-dry fabric.

Stretch

Move swiftly through your commute with pieces designed to move with the body.

Hassle-Free Travel

Built-in wrinkle resistance means no-stress packing and a sharp look throughout your trips.

Easy Care

Machine washable everything (even the suits), saves you the cost and hassle of dry cleaning.

Temperature Regulation

Stay comfortable through brisk mornings and stuffy days at the office.

