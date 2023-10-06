Lifestyle Solutions

  • about
Work Week Tested

Your Guide to Workleisure

Whether your work is in-office, remote or hybrid, we maintain that you’re most productive when you’re comfortable. It’s why we blend the comfort of sportswear and the ‘practical professionalism’ of traditional office silhouettes to create ‘workleisure’ clothing — the best of both worlds, with none of the drawbacks.

One-Bag Tested

Work Travel Guide

Nothing’s quite as hectic as a short business trip — landing early and heading straight to your first meeting, feeling like you’re running on fumes. If it’s important enough to travel for, you need to bring your A-game. Here are our top six tips to help you pack light and hit the ground running.

Men's Capsule Wardrobe Guide

Simple mornings start with fewer decisions. People spend the majority of their life wearing just 20% of their clothing, with the other 80% crowding not only your closet, but your mind.

Our capsule wardrobes are engineered to tackle this issue, with versatile, easy care pieces that slot seamlessly into any outfit, reducing excess decision making and giving you more time to get things done.

Womens's Capsule Wardrobe Guide

Our capsule wardrobes are engineered to tackle this issue, with versatile, easy care pieces that slot seamlessly into any outfit, reducing excess decision making and giving you more time to get things done.

Our capsule wardrobes are engineered to tackle this issue, with versatile, easy care pieces that slot seamlessly into any outfit, reducing excess decision making and giving you more time to get things done.

On-The-Go Tested

Active Commute Guide

The commute is an integral part of the daily routine, but driving often isn’t the fastest (or least stressful) option. With clothes designed and tested for life in motion, we’re here to help - here are our top tips to beat the traffic and arrive at your destination looking sharp and ready to take on the day.

TED Stage Tested

Presentation Guide

Whether it’s a TED Talk, YC pitch, Toastmaster of the Day presentation or a client meeting, what you choose to wear makes all the difference. We’ve got the tips (and high-performing pieces) to help you feel cool, calm and collected on the main stage - while giving you back time normally spent ironing (or dry cleaning) to prepare that perfect pitch.

TED Speakers continually turn to us when they head to the Red Dot - now, we’re ready to help you.

Suited for the Modern Wedding

Gearing up for wedding season? Whether you're the groom, a groomsman or a guest, we've got the tips (and the sharp, high-performing staples) to help you travel light and celebrate all night long.

(BTW - that's our co-founder Gihan and his wife Karo!)

