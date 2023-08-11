Infinity Resale

Ministry of Supply is dedicated to pieces that look and make you feel good for a lifetime. Infinity is our sustainability initiative to give time-tested pieces a new lease on life.

Shop: The items in this collection are still looking for their next chapter - and have a home in your budget and closet.

List: List on Infinity Resale, and get 100% Ministry of Supply store credit for every item you sell.

Check out Infinity Resale today.

All Infinity Items are Final Sale.