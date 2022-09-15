  • about
The Guide to Workleisure

Comfort has become a staple over the last few years, and business casual is no longer “business as usual”. We’ve adapted and evolved to embrace “Workleisure” — the intersection of science-backed comfort with an aesthetic that’s built for life in (and beyond) the office.

What is Workleisure?

Look sharp and presentable without sacrificing everyday comfort.

Soft, Stretchy & Structured

Polished fabrics that feel like your favorite T-shirts & sweats.

Easy Care

Ditch the dry cleaner. No shrinking, no wrinkling.

Sharp & Easy Fits

An easy silhouette can still look sharp and put together.

Multi-Use Pieces

Staples ready to tackle active commutes, office time and the weekend.

Workleisure Basics

Our top 5 tips for updating your workwear wardrobe.

1. Go All Knit

Dense, elevated knits are the secret sauce of comfort, blending the structure of traditional woven garments with the softness and stretch of loungewear.

Structured Knits

The perfect balance of stretch, softness and structure.

Men's Apollo Raglan Sport Shirt Navy
Women's Fusion Straight Leg Pant Navy Heather
Women's Apollo Polo White [Apollo X Limited Edition]
Men's Hybrid Button-Down Grey Tonal Stripe
Men's Apollo Shirt Black (Recycled)
Women's Composite Merino Boxy Tee Pale Grey Heather
Men's Kinetic Jogger Navy
Women's Kinetic Pull-On Pant Slate Grey
$ 98
$ 48
$ 58
$ 58
$ 69
2. Untucked + Easy Fit Tops

Easier cuts can still offer a sharp look when properly styled, and the best shirts can be worn tucked or untucked to suit the day’s needs.

Easy Fit Tops

Airy fits help you breathe easy.

Women's Hybrid Seersucker Short Sleeve Shirt White
$ 98
$ 98
$ 118
$ 288
$ 98
$ 98
Select a color
Select a color
Select a color
Select a color
Final Sale
Final Sale
$ 74
3. Sneakers Encouraged

A more casual shoe keeps your feet happy and adds a bit of personality to your daily uniform. Be sure to pair with our sneaker-friendly bottoms to complete the look.

Sneaker-Friendly Bottoms

Leg lines to pair with your favorite kicks.

New
New
New
women's light grey swift drape pant flat shot of front
Final Sale
New
Final Sale
New
New
New
Final Sale
4. No Belts Necessary

Your waistline changes when you sit, stand or move around - so why shouldn’t your pants? Our Magic Waistbands are built with immense stretch and hidden drawstrings to dial in that perfect fit.

Magic Waistbands

For a perfect fit every time.

Final Sale
New
women's light grey swift drape pant flat shot of front
men's black pace tapered chino flat shot of front
New
Final Sale
5. Smart Layering is Key

Cardigans, chore coats and other “third layers” transition seamlessly between the dressier and casual parts of your day, while keeping you cozy through brisk mornings and office AC.

Versatile Layers

Chameleon-like pieces that adapt to your style and climate.

men's stone grey fusion chore coat flat shot of front
men's navy kinetic blazer front
Pre-Order
Mens Dark Black Velocity Blazer - Front
Final Sale
Pre-Order
Save with Systemsº

Our Workleisure Systems° are curated combinations built to take the guesswork out of your daily routine. Not only will they make your life easier, but when bundled you'll save 15% off the whole look. (That's what we like to call a "win-win.")

Virtual Shop-Along

Need help refreshing your wardrobe? Book an appointment and our team will help find the perfect pieces for you.

