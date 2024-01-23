  • about
  • Our Fabric Technology Test

Our Fabric Technology

At the heart of every Ministry of Supply piece is a fabric engineered to perform better than anything in your closet. From NASA-derived temperature regulating Phase Change Materials, to washable, high-performing Merino wool (and beyond), they’re researched, tested and ready to unlock comfort and productivity throughout your day.

apollo fabric technology 1x1 ar apollo fabric technology 1x1 ar
Apollo
19x more breathable than traditional fabric, with incredible NASA-based temperature regulation.
Shop Apollo
aero zero fabric technology 1x1 ar aero zero fabric technology 1x1 ar
AeroZero°
100% recycled soft stretch fabric built for wrinkle resistance and easy care.
Shop AeroZero°
kinetic fabric technology 1x1 ar kinetic fabric technology 1x1 ar
Kinetic
Our record-breaking warp-knit fabric offers incredible stretch without the end-of-day sag.
Shop Kinetic
velocity fabric technology 1x1 ar velocity fabric technology 1x1 ar
Velocity
Ditch the dry cleaner with our soft, machine washable alternative to traditional suiting.
Shop Velocity
Woman wearing Composite Merino with steam surrounding Woman wearing Composite Merino with steam surrounding
Composite Merino
Merino wool blends engineered for next-level softness, natural odor control, and enhanced breathability.
Shop Composite Merino
Kinetic Corduroy
An all-new take on this classic fabric — built for resilient warp-knit stretch, and durably crafted to last a lifetime.
Shop Kinetic Corduroy
Pace
Softness, stretch and durability, built with temperature-regulating hollow-core yarns.
Shop Pace
pace poplin fabric technology 1x1 ar
Pace Poplin
Crisp, lightweight fabric built with enhanced UV protection for warm-weather wear.
Shop Pace Poplin
hybrid seersucker fabric technology 1x1 ar
Hybrid
T-shirt softness, stretch and breathability with versatile everyday style.
Shop Hybrid
hybrid seersucker fabric technology 1x1 ar
Hybrid Seersucker
A rippled texture and moisture wicking CoolMax yarns keep you cool and dry all summer long.
Shop Hybrid Seersucker
atlas fabric technology 1x1 ar atlas fabric technology 1x1 ar
Atlas
A soft, moisture wicking nylon/cotton blend enhanced with targeted ventilation for all-day comfort.
Shop Atlas
composite ecofleece fabric technology 1x1 ar composite ecofleece fabric technology 1x1 ar
Composite EcoFleece
High-performing fleece alternative built to combat microplastic migration.
Shop Composite EcoFleece
joule fabric technology 1x1 ar joule fabric technology 1x1 ar
Joule
NASA-derived temperature regulation unlocks a cloud of comfort for versatile everyday wear.
Shop Joule
newton fabric technology 1x1 ar newton fabric technology 1x1 ar
Newton
High performance fabric built with silver-coated yarns for next-level odor and moisture mitigation.
Shop Newton
juno fabric technology 1x1 ar
Juno
The softness of silk, enhanced with easy stretch, machine washability and wrinkle resistance.
Shop Juno
juno fabric technology 1x1 ar
Luxe Touch
Lightweight, buttery soft microfiber dries quickly and mitigates odor.
Shop Luxe Touch
swift fabric technology 1x1 ar
Swift
Breezy, machine washable stretch crepe with an elevated everyday look.
Shop Swift
mercury fabric technology 1x1 ar
Mercury
Lightweight insulation and battery-powered heating elements keep you at the perfect temperature.
Shop Mercury
Fusion
Long-lasting softness and stretch derived from bio-based fibers.
Shop Fusion
blank square