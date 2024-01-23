Our Fabric Technology
At the heart of every Ministry of Supply piece is a fabric engineered to perform better than anything in your closet. From NASA-derived temperature regulating Phase Change Materials, to washable, high-performing Merino wool (and beyond), they’re researched, tested and ready to unlock comfort and productivity throughout your day.
Apollo
19x more breathable than traditional fabric, with incredible NASA-based temperature regulation.
AeroZero°
100% recycled soft stretch fabric built for wrinkle resistance and easy care.
Kinetic
Our record-breaking warp-knit fabric offers incredible stretch without the end-of-day sag.
Velocity
Ditch the dry cleaner with our soft, machine washable alternative to traditional suiting.
Composite Merino
Merino wool blends engineered for next-level softness, natural odor control, and enhanced breathability.
Kinetic Corduroy
An all-new take on this classic fabric — built for resilient warp-knit stretch, and durably crafted to last a lifetime.
Pace Poplin
Crisp, lightweight fabric built with enhanced UV protection for warm-weather wear.
Hybrid
T-shirt softness, stretch and breathability with versatile everyday style.
Hybrid Seersucker
A rippled texture and moisture wicking CoolMax yarns keep you cool and dry all summer long.
Atlas
A soft, moisture wicking nylon/cotton blend enhanced with targeted ventilation for all-day comfort.
Composite EcoFleece
High-performing fleece alternative built to combat microplastic migration.
Joule
NASA-derived temperature regulation unlocks a cloud of comfort for versatile everyday wear.
Newton
High performance fabric built with silver-coated yarns for next-level odor and moisture mitigation.
Luxe Touch
Lightweight, buttery soft microfiber dries quickly and mitigates odor.
Swift
Breezy, machine washable stretch crepe with an elevated everyday look.
Mercury
Lightweight insulation and battery-powered heating elements keep you at the perfect temperature.