Apollo Gradiend

Fabric & Technology

  • about
  • Fabric & Technology

Our Process

Designed, built, and tested to respond to your body's needs.

Human Centered Design

We rigorously design, build and test each product to unlock your potential.

Research about human body

Research

From pressure-mapping to interviewing hundreds of people about how they sweat, we start by analyzing real peoples clothing problems.

garment measurements

Build

We invent simple solutions for complex problems through radically engineered fabrics and construction techniques.

fabric strain testing

Test

Each piece undergoes rigorous testing for durability and performance, both in the lab and in the real world, with our field testers and customers.

fabric testing

Repeat

We take the thousands of voices that give us feedback and se them to fuel future design decisions.

Our Fabrics

Man and woman wearing Apollo Dress Shirts Walking Outdoors

Apollo3
Close-Up of Aero Fabric

Aero1

Crisp comfort without compromise.
Man and woman standing against a brick wall waring Fusion pants

Kinetic10

Meet the fabric that ran a record-shattering half-marathon. Warp-knit Kinetic fabric has the structure of a woven, but with an immense capacity for omnidirectional motion thanks to spring-like fibers that stretch without wearing out or breaking down.
navy composite merino long sleeve tee wavy fabric

Composite10

Merino wool blends engineered at the fiber level to create versatile garments with next-level softness, natural odor control, and enhanced durability.
Chroma Denim

Chroma0

Durable, colorfast stretch denim that's built to last.
men's and women's fusion overshirt

Fusion2

Ultra-soft comfort sustainably engineered from bio-based fibers.
Close-Up of Hybrid Fleece Fabric

Hybrid0

Natural and performance fibers blended for better garments.
Responsive shirt in the clouds

Responsive1

Coffee-infused fibers are the first line of defense against odor and sweat.

Our Methods

3D Print Knit Main Image

3D Print-Knit2

Seamlessly knit in 3D for flexibility and freedom of movement.
Atlas fabric roll

Atlas5

Body-mapped engineering for scientifically better clothing.
Man and women both wearing Mercury Jackets

Mercury0

Smart heat from your own personal thermostat.
Man walking up stairs

Labs0

Limited Edition Designs and Small Batch Releases.