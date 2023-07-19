Explore Velocity
Easy Care
From shirts to suits, it's all machine (and sink!) washable.
Soft & Stretchy
We use material science to make the most comfortable fabrics.
Tested For Long-Term Durability
Every product passes 50+ ASTM / AATCC tests for durability, simulating years of use.
Stretch Meets Structure
We use material science to make the most comfortable fabrics.
Secure and Zippered Pockets
Minor details such as our zippered and discrete pockets make every piece more functional.
Shop Men's Velocity