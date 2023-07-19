travel light banner velocity suit cool wall

Explore Velocity

  • about
  • Explore Velocity
sink washing cloth slider crop
Easy Care

From shirts to suits, it's all machine (and sink!) washable.

Fabric Being Stretched in Four Directions
Soft & Stretchy

We use material science to make the most comfortable fabrics.

travel light banner velocity suit cool wall
Tested For Long-Term Durability

Every product passes 50+ ASTM / AATCC tests for durability, simulating years of use.

Stretch Meets Structure
Stretch Meets Structure

We use material science to make the most comfortable fabrics.

pockets close up
Secure and Zippered Pockets

Minor details such as our zippered and discrete pockets make every piece more functional.

Shop Men's Velocity

New
mens velocity suit jacket soft granite front full flat
Men's Velocity Suit Jacket Soft Granite
$ 498
Select a color
New
mens velocity dress suit pant soft granite full front flat
Men's Velocity Dress Pant Soft Granite
$ 198
Select a color
Final Sale
mens velocity dress pant navy wool front full flat
Men's Velocity Merino Dress Pant Navy Wool
$ 114
was $198
Select a color
Final Sale
mens velocity suit jacket navy wool front full flat
Men's Velocity Merino Suit Jacket Navy Wool
$ 274
was $598
Select a color
Final Sale
Men's Blue Houndstooth Velocity Blazer Front View
Men's Velocity Houndstooth Suit Jacket Blue Houndstooth
$ 294
was $598
Select a color

Shop Women's Velocity

New
womens velocity oversized blazer black on model
Women's Velocity Oversized Blazer Black
$ 378
Select a color
model wearing calcite heather velocity pull on pant and women juno drawstring tee navy hands in pocket face down
Women's Velocity Pull-On Pant Calcite Heather
$ 188
Select a color
Final Sale
women's azurite heather velocity blazer and pants and navy composite merino tank on model walking forward
Women's Velocity Blazer Azurite Heather
$ 184
was $378
Select a color