Active Commute Tested

Discerning Cyclist

We partnered with Discerning Cyclist to put together this easy guide to biking to work. Co-founded by Pete Reynolds, Discerning Cyclist is here to help find stylish clothes you can cycle in. The kind of stuff that feels good on the bike and looks great off it – so you never have to carry a spare set of clothes with you again. Pete has applied his decade of expertise to curating a special capsule perfect for the office commute.