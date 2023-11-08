Active Commute Tested
Discerning Cyclist
We partnered with Discerning Cyclist to put together this easy guide to biking to work. Co-founded by Pete Reynolds, Discerning Cyclist is here to help find stylish clothes you can cycle in. The kind of stuff that feels good on the bike and looks great off it – so you never have to carry a spare set of clothes with you again. Pete has applied his decade of expertise to curating a special capsule perfect for the office commute.
Top Tips
Discerning Cyclist's Top Tips for Bike to Work
Quick dry, moisture wicking fabric dries quickly so you arrive dry.
Resilient stretch fabrics won't restrict movement and won't bag out on arrival.
Use temperature regulating fibers to absorb and release heat right when you need it.
Wrinkle resistant fabrics retain their sharp look through morning walks and extended bike rides.
“The best brand around for providing stylish and functional clothing that feels as good on the bike as it looks in the office."
Men's Bike to Work Essentials
Curated by the Discerning Cyclist
Women's Bike to Work Essentials
Curated by the Discerning Cyclist