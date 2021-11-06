Dear (New) Americans
Starter Kits
For the past seven years, we've been partnering with vetted career readiness organizations (e.g. United Way, BBBS, IINE, Enroot, IRC), to support fresh starts.
This year are donating more than $261,000 of donated gear (in what we call "Starter Kits") with the help of our partners to newly-arrived refugees in need.
Our motivation? We know that starting fresh is hard. Pursuing your life's work is even harder. We hope though, that through the power of science and comfort, we can help make life that much easier.
More Minds.
More Innovation.
We’re honored to welcome the 31,000+ arriving here from Afganistan. As the children of immigrants, we know that more minds - and unique perspectives - mean more innovation.
We’re so excited to see the future you build!
Join Us
By sending a welcome letter.
America - please join us in greeting our new neighbors with your own note of welcome. We’ll send your letters (alongside our donated gear) to newly-arrived refugees in need.
Download the letter template below, write your note, take a picture & send to NYT@ministryofsupply.com or stamp it and send it to us.
We are Ministry of Supply
We believe that through science we can make you more comfortable and productive... everywhere. Based out of Boston and born in the labs of MIT, we engineer for motion, comfort, easy care, and the planet. Think products that are breathable, stretchy, sweatproof, and easy to care for.
1% of every purchase goes towards supporting our Starter Kit programs.
If you'd like to continue supporting us, you can use code NYT for $50 off $150+ orders at ministryofsupply.com (exp 11/15/21; terms apply, one use per customer).