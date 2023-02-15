Custom Embroidered Products

  • about
We work exclusively with Imperial Promotional Embroidery, based here in Boston, MA to create unique, custom bulk orders for your team. Contact Eric Grande egrande@imperialusa.biz for pricing, timeline, and availability.

The 5 Pillars of Workleisure

Man sitting at desk, woman sitting in minimalist chair.
Presentable

Wrinkle-free, structured, looks good anywhere.

features proof point kinetic twill stretch fabric
Comfortable

Soft, stretchy but structured fabrics.

Durable
Durable

Tested for abrasion, pilling, colorfastness, seam strength and wash cycles.

woman putting womens aero zero dress shirt white into a washing machine
Easy Care

From shirts to suits, it's all machine washable.

White Aero Zero Dress Shirt Floating Over the Earth
Sustainable

Materials analysis, thoughtful logistics & upcycling to continue reducing our carbon emissions.

What makes us different?

At Ministry of Supply, we use science to make clothing better. Based out of Boston and born in the labs of MIT, we engineer for motion, comfort, easy care and the planet. Think breathable, stretchy and sweatproof products engineered and rigorously tested to last a lifetime.

