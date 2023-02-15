Custom Embroidered Products
We work exclusively with Imperial Promotional Embroidery, based here in Boston, MA to create unique, custom bulk orders for your team. Contact Eric Grande egrande@imperialusa.biz for pricing, timeline, and availability.
- Soft, Stretchy & Structured
- Easy Care
- Sharp & Easy Fits
- Multi-Use Pieces
Men’s Customizable
Women’s Customizable
The 5 Pillars of Workleisure
Wrinkle-free, structured, looks good anywhere.
Soft, stretchy but structured fabrics.
Tested for abrasion, pilling, colorfastness, seam strength and wash cycles.
From shirts to suits, it's all machine washable.
Materials analysis, thoughtful logistics & upcycling to continue reducing our carbon emissions.
What makes us different?
At Ministry of Supply, we use science to make clothing better. Based out of Boston and born in the labs of MIT, we engineer for motion, comfort, easy care and the planet. Think breathable, stretchy and sweatproof products engineered and rigorously tested to last a lifetime.
- 15,000+ 5 Star Reviews
- Climate Neutral Certified
- Never Iron