Introducing the Ministry of Supply x Clover PlantForm Lunch Bag: an all-new creation from Clover Food Labs and Ministry of Supply, two MIT-founded brands who share a love for innovating food and clothing through science.

This durable, reusable tote is hand-crafted by deWolfe Leather Goods of Boston from Tyvek® and PlantForm, a vegan leather alternative made from an innovative blend of corn and rubber.

For a limited time, Boston-area residents can get this bag when they purchase a Meal Box* with Clover Food Labs.