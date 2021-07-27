Science For Better° & Our Partnership with Beam Impact

As a company centered around using science to unlock your life’s work, we also believe in its power to affect positive change on a larger scale. Science for Better° is the mantra that guides our purpose and perspective. These initiatives and partnerships are part of an ongoing commitment to helping create a better world.

Beam Impact is a platform building a community of the world's leading socially responsible brands where you can turn your spending power into direct funding for a high-impact social initiative of your choice.